Grey's Anatomy season 20 updates release date after SAG-AFTRA strike ends

The release date for "Grey's Anatomy" Season 20 has been officially revealed, and the cast is preparing to resume filming following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Confirmed for a March 2024 premiere, the highly acclaimed series has received official confirmation from ABC, which also disclosed the release date for "Station 19's" seventh season. Get all the details about the 20th season of the show starring Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr, Camilla Luddington, and others.

As previously determined, Ellen Pompeo will not be part of the cast in the upcoming season. When she departed from the show last year, she made the following statement, "The show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience. Listen, it's just I've got to mix it up a little bit, I'm 53, and my brain is like scrambled eggs. I've got to do something new or I'm literally going to turn into like, you can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

She further mentioned, "I mean 19 years – that's more than people keep their kids in their house like people keep their kids in their house until they're 18 and then they send them off to college, so this is like me going away to college."

The network disclosed the premiere dates for programs such as "The Bachelor" and "Abbott Elementary", along with "Grey's Anatomy". ABC has scheduled the airing of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" on Thursdays in the United States. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, both of these shows will be available for streaming on Disney+.

The conclusion of the 19th season of the show left fans in suspense, contemplating the fates of Meredith Grey and Teddy Altman. Meredith Grey, residing in Boston, made a return to Seattle for Winston and Maggie's wedding. During her visit, she reconnected with Nick, a former love interest. Meanwhile, Teddy Altman experienced persistent aches throughout the episode, and during a surgical procedure, her discomfort escalated to the extent that she unexpectedly fainted in the middle of the operating room.