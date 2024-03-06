Spielberg, Gosling, Blunt, and Ferrera in third list of Oscars presenters

Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and America Ferrera have been listed alongside the third slot of celebrities chosen to present during the 96th Oscars, announced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday.

Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, and Forest Whitaker are the remaining stars mentioned on this released list of fresh presenters.

The Academy tweeted, "Meet your third slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10 at a new time, 7e/4p!"

Meet your third slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFVZEACIqs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2024

Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, and Al Pacino are the big names incorporated throughout the first two sets of presenters already announced.

Celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Octavia Spencer, and Ramy Youssef are also set to appear during the live broadcast of the Academy Awards this year.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel moderating the event for the fourth consecutive time.

Having earned 13 nominations "Oppenheimer", the Christopher Nolan directorial, currently holds the leading position at the Oscars. "Poor Things", the biographical thriller by Yorgos Lanthimos comes in next with 11 nods, and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" holds the third spot with 10 nominations.