Despite having no direct connection with South Asia or Bangladesh, Crawford opted for "Bangladesh" as his stage name.

Born on March 13, 1975, in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, Crawford, inspired by Dr. Dre and DJ Quik, embarked on his musical journey at a young age. Starting as a teenager, he began collaborating with local rappers in his area.

After adopting rap music as his career path, Shondrae Crawford selected "Bangladesh" as his stage name. He also refers to the genre of his music as "Bangladesh," claiming it to be a representation of his unique and innovative style. Crawford has mentioned multiple times that he chose the name "Bangladesh" as it was unfamiliar to Americans, reflecting his distinct approach to music production.

However, the inspiration behind this name remains a subject of speculation and imagination. While some believe he drew inspiration from various musical influences, others speculate that he may have personal connections to Bangladesh. Crawford himself has not disclosed the specific reasons behind selecting this name. He released an album titled "Bangladesh" in 2003.

Crawford moved to Atlanta in the 1990s to explore better opportunities in the music industry. In 2004, he began gaining attention for his music production skills and worked with popular pop artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Usher. He earned two Grammy nominations for his work on Beyoncé's album "Dangerously in Love."

In 2015, Crawford established his record label, "Bangladesh Records."

Known for his versatility, Crawford has collaborated with various artists across genres. He has worked with artists like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber. He is considered one of the most successful and influential producers of his generation due to his diverse body of work.