Jennifer Lopez to produce ‘Bob the Builder’ movie

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to produce a new film featuring the beloved children's character, Bob the Builder. The iconic handyman, who first graced CBBC screens 25 years ago, will undergo a cinematic transformation in this upcoming project.

The movie storyline will follow Bob, also known as Roberto, as he embarks on a significant building project in Puerto Rico. It is said to deal with critical issues affecting the island, exploring the deeper meaning of construction. Reports indicate that the film aims to celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.

Although the director's identity is yet to be revealed, Felipe Vargas, known for his work on a horror short involving a dark fairy preying on children in an orphanage, will take charge of the script. Anthony Ramos, recognised for his roles in both the stage and screen versions of "In the Heights", will lend his voice to the character of Bob.

Ramos, who is also involved in producing the film alongside Jennifer Lopez, expressed his excitement, stating, "For years, Bob the Builder's characters have inspired young people around the world. A movie about friends working together to celebrate a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!"

Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, praised Ramos and Vargas for their "genius vision for the story," assuring that they would capture the essence of the beloved character for both old and new fans.

"Bob the Builder" originated as a cartoon featuring a bricklayer named Bob, along with his co-worker Wendy and some talking machines, tackling building tasks on BBC's children's channels from 1999 to 2011. The global hit underwent variations in language and voice actors for different markets.

In 2011, Mattel acquired "Bob the Builder" and "Thomas & Friends" for $680 million. Despite facing criticism for the 2014 relaunch, the character remains an absolute favourite. The success of Greta Gerwig's satirical take on "Barbie" has inspired a new wave of Mattel movies, making "Bob the Builder" the latest addition to this cinematic trend.