Deepika Padukone graces 2023 Academy Museum Gala in LA

The glittering Hollywood event of the year, the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, witnessed an array of luminaries including Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone, singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, and esteemed Hollywood personalities like Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep.

Stepping onto the dazzling red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Deepika Padukone captured attention adorned in a velvet blue gown accentuated by exquisite diamond jewellery. Prior to her grand entrance, Padukone shared glimpses of her stunning attire on Instagram Stories, sparking praise from fans across social media platforms.

The glamorous affair also featured Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, and Meryl Streep, among a host of others, showcasing their sartorial elegance mostly in black ensembles.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the Academy Museum Gala held significant purpose, aiming to raise funds for the museum's exhibitions and public programming. The evening highlighted special acknowledgments for cinematic luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Michael B Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola, honouring their profound contributions to the world of cinema and storytelling.

In the realm of her professional endeavours, Deepika Padukone, fresh from a London vacation, gears up for her upcoming ventures. She is set to feature in the sci-fi action 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas. Additionally, Siddharth Anand's high-octane aerial action film 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, slated for a January 2024 release.

Moreover, Padukone is set to grace the screen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' sharing the frame with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, scheduled for release in 2024.