Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunite for ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ sequel

Selena Gomez and David Henrie, known for their roles as on-screen siblings in the original Disney Channel series "Wizards of Waverly Place", are set to reunite for the sequel, as reported by People. The beloved actors will be returning to the popular comedy series.

At 31, Gomez is set to return as Alex Russo, making a guest appearance in the pilot. Meanwhile, Henrie, aged 34, will take on the role of Justin Russo as a series regular. The sequel delves into the aftermath of a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo, having forsaken his wizard powers for a normal life with his wife and two sons, faces a surprise visit from a potent young wizard seeking guidance. Justin must reconcile with his past to safeguard the future of the Wizard World, as outlined in the official synopsis.

Janice LeAnn Brown is set to portray Billie, a formidable young wizard seeking guidance, in the upcoming Disney Channel series. Alkaio Thiele takes on the role of Justin's eldest child, Roman, and Mimi Gianopulos brings Justin's wife, Giada, to life.

Gomez expressed her excitement on social media, reposting a Deadline report and sharing a throwback photo of herself and Henrie from the "Wizards of Waverly Place" set, captioned with, "We're back."

On the other hand, David confirmed the sequel by sharing a picture of the network draft on his Instagram feed. In the caption, he expressed excitement about the Russo family rejoining audiences in 2024, stating, "The Russo's are thrilled to become a part of your family once again, but we've grown - the year 2024 marks our return."

Gomez and Henrie, along with Jake T Austin, shared the spotlight on "Wizards of Waverly Place", portraying three wizard siblings whose parents own a sandwich shop in New York City. The Disney Channel series debuted in 2007 and continued for four seasons. It subsequently gave rise to "Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie" in 2009 and the standalone special, "The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex", in 2013.