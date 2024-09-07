TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Sep 7, 2024 06:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 07:05 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Selena Gomez now a billionaire, Bloomberg confirms

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Sep 7, 2024 06:54 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 07:05 PM
Selena Gomez now a billionaire, Bloomberg confirms
Photo: Collected

Selena Gomez has officially joined the billionaires' club, with Bloomberg estimating her net worth at US $1.3 billion as of Friday (September 6). The publication highlighted her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, as a significant factor in reaching this milestone. Gomez stepped into the role of entrepreneur in February 2019 when she launched Rare Beauty, adding it to her successful careers as both an actress and singer.

According to reports, more than 80% of Selena Gomez's wealth comes from her majority ownership in Rare Beauty. The beauty brand has also established itself as a key player in the influencer market. Marketing expert Stacy Jones told the outlet, "Selena is not just a pop star. She's a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In addition to her beauty brand, Gomez's billionaire status is attributed to her investments in real estate, Wondermind, her earnings from singing and acting, and lucrative paid partnerships. Joining the billionaire list is just one of the many recent accomplishments of the "Vulnerable" singer.

Gomez's popular series "Only Murders in the Building" has been renewed for a fifth season, and she ranks as the third most-followed individual on Instagram. According to Page Six, she commands up to $30 million for a single endorsement deal.

Oasis debut album 'Definitely, Maybe' tops charts again, 30 years after release
Read more

Oasis debut album 'Definitely, Maybe' tops charts again, 30 years after release

The famed star has now joined her close friend Taylor Swift on the list of billionaires, becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the process. Gomez achieved this milestone through her beauty brand and various investments, while Taylor Swift reached billionaire status with the immense success of her Eras Tour. 

Taylor was officially recognised as a billionaire in October 2023, thanks to her extensive music empire. By 2019, her music catalog was valued at $400 million, and she earned $370 million from her record-breaking tour, $160 million from streaming, and nearly $100 million from record sales.

In 2023, Taylor Swift's net worth was estimated at US $1.1 billion. Since then, she has released a new album and launched an international tour.

Related topic:
Selena Gomez
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Toronto Film Festival to kick off today

Toronto Film Festival to kick off today

2d ago
Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus announce new music releasing on same day

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus announce new music releasing on same day

1y ago
After Selena, Hailey Bieber launches her own cooking show

After Selena, Hailey Bieber launches her own cooking show

1y ago

Selena Gomez unfollows Zayn Malik, fans go crazy

1y ago
Selena Gomez becomes TikTok’s most popular music artiste of 2023

Selena Gomez becomes TikTok’s most popular music artiste of 2023

9m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মুক্তিযুদ্ধ, সংবিধানের মূলনীতি ও জাতীয় সংগীতকে কটাক্ষ করায় ৪৮ নাগরিকের নিন্দা

একটি সাম্প্রদায়িক গোষ্ঠী ১৯৭১ সালের মহান মুক্তিযুদ্ধ এমনকি জাতীয় সংগীত নিয়ে প্রশ্ন তোলার ধৃষ্টতা দেখাতে পরিকল্পিত প্রচার শুরু করেছে।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সীমান্তে ফেলানীর মতো হত্যাকাণ্ড দেখতে চাই না, বিজিবির প্রতি স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification