‘How I Met Your Mother’: Ted Mosby actor gets his happy ending

"How I Met Your Mother" star Josh Radnor got married with his girlfriend Jordana Jacobs in a "snowy bliss-filled weekend" at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley.

Photos: Taken from Josh’s Instagram

Sharing pictures from the wedding on his Instagram, Josh wrote, "I got married! Two weeks ago. In a light blizzard. It was an incredibly overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend."

"It was an incredibly overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. Grateful to many loved ones who made the trip to Cedar Lakes Estate. Thanks to Forged In The North for the extraordinary pictures. Most of all, to Jordana—I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," added the actor.

The post's comments section was filled with HIMYM references. One user (IYKYK) quipped, "This marriage is gonna be Legen... wait for it...," while another chimed in, "He found his Tracy." Some users playfully inquired, "Did she have a yellow umbrella?" and "And that, kids..." An Instagram comment stated, "He found the one," and another fan contributed, "Kids, I'm gonna tell you an incredible story." Someone requested, "Please, tell us how you met her," and another expressed happiness, asking, "Aren't you gonna tell us how you met her?"

The original hit series, "How I Met Your Mother," enjoyed nine successful seasons spanning from 2005 to 2014. Josh Radnor portrayed the true blue romantic Ted Mosby, while Neil Patrick Harris embodied the womanizer Barney Stintson.

Cobie Smulders starred as the goofy newsreader Robin Scherbatsky, and Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan depicted the madly in love couple, Marshal Ericson and Lily Aldrin. Bob Saget served as the narrator, providing the voiceover for an older version of Ted Mosby's character. The group of friends formed strong bonds at MacLaren's Pub as they navigated through life, encountering the many versions of Ted Mosby's"the one."