Eugene and Dan Levy in talks to host 2024 Emmys

Eugene and Dan Levy are in discussions to host the 76th Emmy Awards. The event is scheduled to take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC.

The father-son duo, famed for co-creating the hit series "Schitt's Creek" and each winning Emmys for their roles in the show, are currently negotiating with the Television Academy. As of now, no official agreement has been reached, according to sources close to Variety. Requests for comments from the Television Academy and representatives for the Levys went unanswered.

Eugene and Dan Levy are no strangers to the awards circuit. They have presented together at various ceremonies, including the 2020 SAG Awards, and have even co-hosted an episode of "Ellen".

In "Schitt's Creek", which ran for six seasons on CBC, they portrayed the father and son duo Johnny and David Rose. The series follows their family as they are forced to move to a small town they once bought as a joke, following an embezzlement scandal. The show's final season in 2020 received 15 Emmy nominations and won multiple awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Dan Levy also won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Post "Schitt's Creek", Dan Levy has continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. He wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the Netflix movie "Good Grief", and appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's comedy "Unfrosted" as well as the final seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Sex Education".

Eugene Levy, known for his roles in "A Mighty Wind", "Waiting for Guffman," and "American Pie," is currently hosting the travel series "The Reluctant Traveler" on Apple TV+. Additionally, he joined the cast of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" for its fourth season.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, with Alex Rudzinski directing the event.