‘Unknown people getting highest honours now’: Anupam Kher on India’s win at Cannes

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has expressed his elation and pride over India's remarkable achievements at the recently concluded 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

In an interview with Indian media outlet News18, Kher highlighted the increasing recognition of talented yet previously unknown individuals on global platforms, marking a significant shift in the landscape of Indian cinema.

At this year's Cannes, India celebrated multiple prestigious wins. Director Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine as Light" clinched the Grand Prix award, a historic first for an Indian film. Actor Anasuya Sengupta earned the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her role in "The Shameless". Esteemed cinematographer Santosh Sivan was honoured with the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography, and FTII student Chidananda Naik's "Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know" won the La Cinef award, underlining a momentous year for Indian filmmaking.

Kher remarked on the changing dynamics in the industry, emphasising the importance of quality content. "Content is very important nowadays. It always was, but now the audience is different. Look at what happened at Cannes – we have two unknown people (Kapadia and Sengupta) getting the highest honours. It's phenomenal," he said.

The festival also spotlighted Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, who made her red carpet-debut in a self-designed pink ruffled gown with an elaborate train. Praising her ingenuity, Kher commented, "A Delhi girl walked on the red carpet stitching her own dress. The world is open to creativity – it always was, but now India is open to creativity. What doesn't touch the heart doesn't make an impact."

Kher also highlighted the shift in audience preferences towards authentic and impactful storytelling. "Audiences are now loving a small film if the content is good. I think, it's the end of fakeness," he asserted.

Reflecting on the fleeting nature of fame and the enduring impact of heartfelt content, Kher added, "So many less deserving people in these 43 years have come and gone. Do you remember who was trending on X, Instagram or otherwise? Do you remember how many films made Rs 200 crore last year? But you will remember a film that touched your heart. Less deserving things happen only for a flash of time."