Wed Jan 3, 2024 10:38 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 12:53 PM

Nasa selects 3 BTS songs for 2024 lunar mission playlist

Wed Jan 3, 2024 10:38 AM
Nasa selects 3 BTS songs to it's playlist for 2024 lunar mission
Photo: Collected

Despite being on hiatus, K-pop sensation BTS continues to make history. 

Recently, Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has chosen three of their songs for the upcoming lunar mission, and despite some members, including RM, being on military enlistment, the 29-year-old South Korean rapper has achieved another milestone with his solo track "Moonchild" being featured in Nasa's "The Moon Tunes" playlist.

Alongside Kim Nam-joon's solo track "Moonchild", Nasa has chosen two space-themed BTS songs for "The Moon Tunes" playlist – "Mikrokosmos" and "134340".

RM's song being chosen by Nasa for their 2024 space voyage establishes him as the sole K-pop solo artist to achieve this milestone. This accomplishment not only solidifies RM's success in the music industry but also serves as an exemplar of breaking cultural norms.

In preparation for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, Nasa is gearing up for their next moon mission. As part of this commemoration, they have curated a special playlist titled "Moon Tunes" for their upcoming voyage.

push notification