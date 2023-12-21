BTS members rank among wealthiest shareholders in entertainment industry

BTS members have now joined the exclusive ranks of shareholders, achieving another milestone after their remarkable success in the music industry with chart-topping tracks.

Despite Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, and RM currently serving in the military, their stock values continue to consistently surge. Recent reports indicate that all seven BTS members are now members of the 10 billion won ($7.7 million) shares club, solidifying their positions as top stockholders in Korea's entertainment and music sector.

Following the release of their documentary series, "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star", providing insights into the journeys of the seven-member South Korean boy band, a report from the Korea CXO Institute unveiled a substantial surge in the personal stock holdings of BTS members. The estimated value of their shares experienced a remarkable 20% increase compared to February alone, propelling them into the ranks of the wealthiest shareholders in South Korea's entertainment industry.

The combined value of the shares held by the seven BTS members exceeded 10 billion won, placing them amongst the 34 individuals, including the K-pop group, who possess shares valued at over 10 billion won.

SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took the lead, each holding shares valued at approximately 16 billion KRW.

J-Hope, RM, and Jin closely followed with shares estimated at 14.6 billion KRW, 13.5 billion KRW, and 12.2 billion KRW, respectively.

All seven members of BTS possess shares worth more than 10 billion won each.

The report also further stated that "Their earnings can be attributed to the success of various artistes associated with HYBE's music labels this year. Particularly, groups such as NewJeans and Seventeen, coupled with the individual accomplishments of BTS members, have prominently charted on the global music scene."

Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of HYBE, has reportedly claimed the top position on the list with equities valued at an astounding 3.07 trillion KRW. Additionally, Scooter Braun, the CEO of HYBE's American division, possesses a significant quantity of HYBE shares, estimated to be worth 84.7 billion KRW. Following on the list are the CEOs of JYP and YG Entertainment.

In 2018, upon the renewal of their contracts with the company, each BTS member was granted 68,385 shares by Bang Si Hyuk. However, it's worth noting that "BTS members are no longer obligated to disclose their stock holdings, as their specific stock contract with Bang expired in September," as mentioned by the agency when rumors about BTS selling their stocks surfaced. The fandom is currently ecstatic, celebrating them as the 'Kings of K-pop' who 'dominate the market.'