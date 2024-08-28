Artistes rally to support flood victims across Bangladesh

As Bangladesh grapples with severe flooding, celebrities have united to support those affected by this disaster. Regions such as Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, and Khagrachari are experiencing one of the worst floods in recent history. In response, many in the entertainment industry have taken action.

Some have personally delivered relief materials to affected areas, while others have made financial contributions to support the victims. Their collective efforts are providing much-needed assistance to those struggling in this dire situation.

Young artistes Arosh Khan and Tasnuva Tisha have travelled to Feni to offer support. The actors, along with others, have formed groups to deliver relief supplies to affected villages by boat. In Feni, they organised dry food distributions and Arosh made two consecutive visits to flood-hit areas to provide support.

Actress Rukaiya Jahan Chamak has taken the initiative to support flood victims in Noakhali. She has provided clean drinking water, dry food, and essential medicines, doing her part to bring relief to struggling communities.

Singer Asif Akbar has addressed the ongoing flood crisis by launching the Asif Akbar Foundation. He announced this initiative, explaining that the foundation's main goal is to raise funds to support flood victims and assist in relief efforts during various natural disasters across the country. He shared his vision, saying, "I have fan clubs in all 64 districts. I plan to form teams of 11 members from each club who will actively stand by people in their districts during such disasters."

Musician Zunayed Evan from the band Ashes has also travelled to the flood-hit areas to aid victims. Joining him in these efforts are director Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raaz, Shakal Ahmed, Rafat Mozumder Rinku, Emel Haque, and actors Airin and Rashed Simanto, along with many others, who are actively contributing to the relief efforts.

Producer and actor Monowar Hossain Dipjol has once again stepped up to support flood victims. He is leading efforts to distribute relief supplies to those in need. His team has already delivered aid by truck in Cumilla and Feni, and they have also reached remote areas by boat to ensure help reaches the most affected regions.

Actor Siam Ahmed has pledged to donate two months' earnings to support the victims, sharing this decision in a heartfelt video on Facebook. He also called on other media professionals to contribute according to their abilities. His wife, Shamma Rushafy Abantee, a digital content creator, has pledged to donate one month's earnings as well.

Additionally, actresses Azmeri Haque Badhan and Zakia Bari Mamo have promised to provide clothing for those affected by the floods. Artistes including Mehazabien Chowdhury, Tasnia Farin, Apu Biswas, Ananta Jalil, Barsha, and Imran Mahmudul have contributed various food supplies to aid the victims.

A concert held in the Dhaka University area successfully raised both relief supplies and funds for flood victims. The event, titled "Joruri Shongjog", featured performances by over 30 bands and artistes, including Shironamhin, Sonar Bangla Circus, F Minor, Arghadeb, Sayan, and Krishnakoli. Their efforts have significantly contributed to providing aid to flood-affected communities.

Additionally, the Film Directors Association, the Film Actors Association, the Actors Guild, Get Up Stand Up, and the Bangladesh Artistes Society are all actively working under their respective banners to provide much-needed relief to flood victims.