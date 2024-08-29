Daraz Bangladesh and Mission Save Bangladesh unite for flood relief efforts

Daraz Bangladesh has launched an extensive relief operation in partnership with the humanitarian organisation - Mission Save Bangladesh in response to the devastating floods that have impacted 11 districts across Bangladesh.

The initiative will support about 3,500 families primarily in the hardest-hit areas of Southeastern and Northeastern Bangladesh.

Daraz Bangladesh has established a relief fund exceeding Tk 1 crore, comprising donations from the organisation and voluntary contributions from employees.

The fund has been utilised to procure essential supplies, which will be delivered by Daraz Express (Daraz's logistics network) in collaboration with volunteers from Mission Save Bangladesh.

The relief effort will be executed in two stages. The initial stage focuses on the urgent distribution of essential items such as dry food staples (flattened rice, puffed rice, jaggery, dates, toast biscuits), and hygiene items (oral saline, water-purifying tablets, and soap). These critical supplies are set to be delivered to the most severely affected areas, including Monohorganj, Laksham, Char Poragachha, Ramgati, and adjacent areas, within the next few days.

Following this immediate response, Daraz Bangladesh's efforts will transition to the rebuilding phase. This phase will involve providing necessary materials and resources to help restore homes and livelihoods, ensuring that affected families receive the support needed to recover and rebuild.

A H M Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Daraz Bangladesh, expressed the company's commitment, saying, "Daraz Bangladesh is dedicated to standing by the people of Bangladesh in this time of need. These relief efforts extend beyond immediate aid and are focused on helping communities rebuild and recover in the long term. The support from retail brand partners, who provided items at a reduced cost, has been invaluable. Daraz's delivery vans have been actively transporting emergency supplies since the flood hit, and the voluntary participation and dedication of Daraz's colleagues and management during this crisis have been crucial."

"The company also expresses deep gratitude to Mission Save Bangladesh for its invaluable partnership," he added.

Tajdin Hassan, President of Mission Save Bangladesh, also shared his appreciation, stating, "Mission Save Bangladesh sincerely thanks Daraz Bangladesh for being a valuable partner in this critical initiative. Daraz's prompt response and significant contribution have made a real difference in reaching those most affected by the floods."

