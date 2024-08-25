Walton MD instructs distributors, Plaza & sales representatives to stand by flood victims

SM Mahbubul Alam, managing director (MD) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, has given special instructions and directives to the distributors, Plaza and sales representatives to extend all-out cooperation to the helpless flood victims.

According to his instructions, Walton distributors, plaza representatives and sales teams from the very beginning have been conducting rescue operations and relief distribution activities with the slogan of 'Beside the people, for the people'.

The Walton MD gave such instructions in a special meeting on the necessary actions to be taken to help the flood victims, held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday afternoon (25 August).

Thousands of Walton's sales representatives, distributors and Plaza executives from all over the country attended the meeting virtually.

Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam said, "Millions of families in thousands of villages in several districts in the south-eastern part of the country have been affected by sudden floods. Like various natural disasters in the past, this time too Walton family members extended their supports to the helpless people affected by the flood."

"Walton family has always stood by the people of the country. During the corona epidemic, we have distributed relief items like PPE, food and relief to the helpless people from thousands of points across the country. In line with this, you have come forward from your respective locations to rescue and distribute relief to the flood-affected people. We are proud of you. On behalf of Walton Management, we sincerely congratulate and applaud you. You will continue these activities to serve the helpless people until the flood situation becomes normal. We are also providing necessary support for this," he added.

The managing director of Walton Hi-Tech also noted that Walton is providing donations and relief to various organisations and institutions approved by the government for the flood victims.

The meeting was moderated by Walton Hi-Tech's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan. Among others, Walton Plaza's Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rizwana Nilu, Walton Distributor Network's Head of Sales Mohammad Firoj Alam, Walton MD's Business Coordinator Md. Tanvir Anjum, Chief Information Officer Mofizur Rahaman, Walton Hi-Tech's Chief Marketing Officer Galib bin Mohammad and other senior officials were present in the meeting.