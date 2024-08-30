Bubly shares her experience of aiding flood victims in her hometown

Shobnom Bubly, originally hailing from Noakhali, shared her experience of distributing aid to the flood-affected people in her hometown on social media.

While she did not specify the exact date of her visit, last Thursday night she shared some photos on Facebook, informing her followers about her efforts to support families affected by the flood. She travelled to various areas in Noakhali to deliver relief supplies to the disaster victims.

In her caption, she expressed her deep empathy for the flood victims, stating "My commitment to being close to them proved to be a source of personal solace."

She highlighted the significant challenge of sending aid, "We managed to gather a significant amount of relief items in Dhaka for those affected by the floods but delivering them was challenging due to fragile communication systems in flood-hit rural areas."

She concluded her post by urging everyone to contribute to ensuring that a continuous flow of aid reaches the victims.

The actress also mentioned in an interview with the media that she had been trying to support the flood victims since the onset of the disaster. However, due to the compromised communication systems, she had been assisting from Dhaka until recently. Her intention was always to be physically present to support those in need, and she had finally visited many remote areas of Noakhali to fulfil that wish.

She emphasised, "My purpose in sharing the photos of the aid distribution on social media was not for self-promotion but to inspire others to engage in similar acts of kindness. I believe that supporting people in need is of utmost importance."