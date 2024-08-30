TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 30, 2024 06:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 30, 2024 06:31 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Bubly shares her experience of aiding flood victims in her hometown

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 30, 2024 06:24 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 30, 2024 06:31 PM
Bangladesh Flood 2024: Bubly shares her experience of aiding flood victims in her hometown
Photo: Collected

Shobnom Bubly, originally hailing from Noakhali, shared her experience of distributing aid to the flood-affected people in her hometown on social media. 

While she did not specify the exact date of her visit, last Thursday night she shared some photos on Facebook, informing her followers about her efforts to support families affected by the flood. She travelled to various areas in Noakhali to deliver relief supplies to the disaster victims.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In her caption, she expressed her deep empathy for the flood victims, stating "My commitment to being close to them proved to be a source of personal solace." 

She highlighted the significant challenge of sending aid, "We managed to gather a significant amount of relief items in Dhaka for those affected by the floods but delivering them was challenging due to fragile communication systems in flood-hit rural areas." 

She concluded her post by urging everyone to contribute to ensuring that a continuous flow of aid reaches the victims.

The actress also mentioned in an interview with the media that she had been trying to support the flood victims since the onset of the disaster. However, due to the compromised communication systems, she had been assisting from Dhaka until recently. Her intention was always to be physically present to support those in need, and she had finally visited many remote areas of Noakhali to fulfil that wish.

Let us all help flood victims reclaim their lives: Apu Biswas
Read more

Let us all help flood victims reclaim their lives: Apu Biswas

She emphasised, "My purpose in sharing the photos of the aid distribution on social media was not for self-promotion but to inspire others to engage in similar acts of kindness. I believe that supporting people in need is of utmost importance."

 

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh flood 2024Actress Shobnom BublyNoakhali flood relief
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

We need time to heal: Toya

We need time to heal: Toya

18h ago
Shobnom Bubly's film Bir

Starting the New Year with a Bang!

5y ago
Water release from Farakka no cause of concern for Bangladesh: India

Farakka water release: FFWC says no chance of flood in next 7 days in Bangladesh

4d ago
Flood relief: When art speaks louder than words

Flood relief: When art speaks louder than words

6d ago
Putul finally finds flood-affected family

Putul finally finds flood-affected family

6d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনে গার্মেন্টসকর্মী রুবেল হত্যা মামলায় একাত্তর টেলিভিশন থেকে চাকরিচ্যুত শাকিল আহমেদ ও ফারজানা রুপাকে কারাগারে পাঠিয়েছেন ঢাকার আদালত।

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification