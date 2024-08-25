Putul finally finds flood-affected family

Renowned singer Sajia Sultana Putul has finally located her sister, Sanjida Akhter Kona, and her family, after days of searching amidst the devastating floods in Bangladesh, thanks to community support.

Expressing her relief on Facebook, Putul wrote, "By the immense grace of the Creator, I have finally received news of my sister's family. Although I don't yet know their exact location, I've learned that they are safe. They are facing a shortage of drinking water, but the most important thing is that they are alive. After 3-4 days of relentless effort, Lops Sharkar managed to locate them. Words cannot express how grateful I am to her."

Putul also showed her gratitude to Sharker by posting, "Sister, after you gave me the whereabouts of my sister, I broke down in tears. I didn't think we would hear from them again. Many tried, but you succeeded. Our family considers you as another daughter, and you fulfilled that responsibility. I hope only good things come your way."

The floods have submerged vast regions, leaving nearly 980,000 people stranded across 11 districts and affecting approximately 5.1 million people in 77 upazilas of 12 districts. Districts like Comilla, Feni, Chattogram, and Noakhali have been hit particularly hard, with over 300,000 people seeking refuge in more than 3,500 government shelters.

In Feni, the situation is particularly dire, with the entire area submerged and mobile networks cut off, leaving many families unable to contact their loved ones. Putul, who was affected by this communication blackout, was unable to reach her brother and sister, both residing in Feni, since August 22. On August 23, she took to social media, sharing her distress and pleading for help in locating them.

Her family home in Ukilpara, Feni, had flood waters rising to the second floor. Her brother, who lives there with his family, was unreachable, as was her sister, who lived nearby. After numerous attempts, Putul finally contacted her brother on August 23. She shared an update on Facebook, stating, "I've found my brother's family. They are safe on the third floor, which hasn't been submerged. But we are still searching for my sister's family. I heard they took shelter in a mosque, but I don't know which one, or if they're still there."

Despite the uncertainty, on Sunday, August 24, Putul expressed hope, saying, "Many people are calling and messaging me, asking if there's any news about my sister's family. Unfortunately, we still haven't found them. However, since the water is beginning to recede in Feni, we hope they can return home from the shelter, and we'll finally get some news."

As the crisis continues, Putul urged everyone to show compassion toward those affected by the floods. "It's impossible for those on dry land to comprehend the indescribable suffering of the flood victims. Let's stand in solidarity with them and help Bangladesh overcome this crisis."