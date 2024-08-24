5km road submerged in Feni; Dhaka-Ctg communication disrupted

Floodwater has submerged around 5-6 kilometre stretch in Feni's Lalpol area on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, disrupting road communication between the two districts.

A nearly 50-km-long tailback has formed as hundreds of vehicles -- trucks, mini trucks, lorries, pickups, buses, microbuses, jeeps, and private cars -- got stuck on the highway, causing immense sufferings to the passengers, said officials of Highway Police and Roads and Highways Department.

Muhaiminul Sohag, a sub-assistant engineer of RHD in Feni, said, "Around 5-6 km stretch of the highway in Feni's Lalpol area has been submerged under floodwater, halting vehicular movement completely."

"We have received a report that Lemua Bridge on Selonia river in Feni has sustained damages after being submerged under floodwater, severing the road connectivity," he added.

Several drivers of different vehicles said they have been stranded in Feni for the last three days after a sudden flash flood engulfed the entire region and submerged the highway.

Confirming the matter, Khairul Islam, superintendent of Highway Police in Cumilla region, said, "A 50 km long tailback of vehicles from Chauddagram and Mirsarai's Baraiyarhat points has formed, with very slow traffic movement."

"Passengers travelling between Dhaka and Chattogram are facing untold suffering, being compelled to tread through floodwater for 3-4 km with their belongings. We have been on the field for the last two days, working with other forces to keep the road free, but the floodwater has caused enormous trouble," he added.

While floodwater has started to recede from Feni's Mahipal area, the situation is yet to improve between Lalpol and Baraiyarhat. At different points, knee-to-waist-deep water still remains on the highway, causing extreme distress for passengers.

Volunteers have camped at different locations along the highway and are conducting rescue and relief operations in nearby villages.