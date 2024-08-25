Mahfuz Ahmed stands by flood-hit hometown

The devastating flash floods sweeping across northeastern and southeastern Bangladesh have inundated vast regions, leaving nearly 980,000 people stranded across 11 districts and affecting approximately 5.1 million people in 77 upazilas of 12 districts. Particularly hard hit are districts like Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, and Noakhali, where more than 300,000 people have sought refuge in over 3,500 government shelters.

Among those impacted by this catastrophe is Mahfuz Ahmed, one of the 90s' most beloved actors. Despite his decades-long residence in Dhaka, Mahfuz's heart remains tethered to his ancestral village of Jagatpur in Lakshmipur's Ramganj upazila, now submerged under floodwaters. "I have never seen so much water in my life," he shared, his voice heavy with concern. "Floods have happened before, but never has the water level risen like this."

The connection between Mahfuz and his village runs deep. "I can never forget my village," he said with conviction. "I visit multiple times a year and always try to support the people there. I am with them now, and I will continue to be by their side."

While Mahfuz remains in Dhaka, his younger brother is on the ground in their village, aiding those affected by the floods. Their mother, who splits her time between the village and Dhaka, is currently residing with Mahfuz. He remains in constant communication with his brother, coordinating relief efforts from the capital.

"If the water rises any further, it will be disastrous. We won't even be able to communicate," he said.

The artiste added, "Although I am physically distant, I am very much connected to my village. For as long as I live, I will always stand by my people."

Despite his deep involvement in community efforts, the actor has stayed away from politics. "I am not involved in politics. I will continue to work for everyone, regardless of party or ideology. Above all, I am a human being, and humans must help one another in times of need."

Mahfuz's story is one of resilience and loyalty. Born in Jagatpur, where his father was a teacher, he pursued higher education at Dhaka University after completing college. Before rising to fame as an actor, he worked as a journalist. His acting career took off in television dramas, eventually leading him to the silver screen, where he gained widespread acclaim. Notably, he worked extensively with the legendary filmmaker Humayun Ahmed, further cementing his place in Bangladesh's cultural landscape.

When asked when he plans to visit his village, Mahfuz shared, "As soon as the water recedes, I will go. No matter how far I go, I can never forget the people of my village."

He also expressed admiration for the students at Dhaka University's TSC, who are working tirelessly to support flood victims. "Unity is a powerful force. The way the student community is working day and night for the flood victims is the true face of a beautiful Bangladesh. I salute them."

As the conversation shifted to the broader turmoil in the country, Mahfuz reflected on the impact of recent events. "I haven't been able to sleep for over a month. After seeing the bloodshed, the deaths of students, children, and teenagers like Abu Sayed and Mugdho, how can anyone sleep peacefully? Their memories haunt me, even in my dreams."

Mahfuz Ahmed's latest film, "Prohelika", released last year, marked his return to acting after a long hiatus. He also starred in a web-series released in the same year.