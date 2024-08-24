Showbiz stars mobilise to support flood-affected areas

Heavy rains and landslides from upstream India have inundated the southeastern districts of the country. Regions such as Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, and Khagrachari are struggling with severe flooding.

In the wake of this disaster, numerous showbiz personalities have stepped forward to help the flood victims. Many have visited the affected areas with essential relief supplies to those impacted.

Concert at Dhaka University

Dhaka University hosted a concert yesterday titled "Joruri Shongjog" in front of the iconic Raju Memorial Sculpture, aimed at raising funds and relief for flood victims. Around 30 bands and artistes, including Shironamhin, Shonar Bangla Circus, F Minor, Arghya Deb, Krishnakali, and Shayan, took the stage to perform. The event spanned from afternoon till late into the night, with every artistes performing pro bono in support of the cause.

Stars step up in flood-affected zones

A number of actors, musicians, and producers have swiftly mobilised to support those impacted by the floods. For instance, Arosh Khan and Tasnuva Tisha are currently in Feni, directly aiding the victims. During a Facebook live broadcast yesterday, they pointed out the critical shortage of dry food in the region. They also encouraged those heading from Dhaka to carry extra provisions of dry food, clean water, and essential medicines for waterborne illnesses.

Rukaiya Jahan Chamak travelled to Noakhali, equipped with essential aid for the flood victims. She emphasised the importance of volunteers managing the number of people on each boat according to its capacity, ensuring a sufficient supply of fuel, and carrying clean water, dry food, and crucial medicines.

Meanwhile, actress Ahona Rahman has journeyed to Chowmuhani, Noakhali to distribute relief supplies.

Musician Tasrif Khan, currently in Feni, reported that residents of Ward No. 3 in Feni Sadar are resorting to drinking floodwater due to the scarcity of clean water. He stressed the urgent need for fresh water and relief supplies to be delivered to the area.

Zunayed Evan, the lead vocalist of Ashes, is on the ground in Fatikchhari, providing regular updates on the situation through his Facebook page.

In addition, filmmaker Khizir Hayat Khan, Arafat Hossain, actor Rashed Palash Shimanto and numerous others have rallied to support the flood victims, and many others have stood by the flood victims.

Actor Siam Ahmed has announced that he will donate his earnings from the past two months to support flood victims. He made this declaration in a video posted on Facebook, where he encouraged fellow media personalities to contribute according to their capabilities. Siam's wife, Abonti, also pledged to donate her one-month salary to the cause. Additionally, actresses Azmeri Haque Badhan and Zakia Bari Mamo have donated clothing to help those affected by the floods.