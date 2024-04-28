Walton launches solar solution for 30 solar products

The products belong to five categories

Electronic appliance maker Walton today introduced 'Walton solar solution' to extend services to its customers for 30 solar power-run electrical products of five categories.

The categories are: solar panels (85 watts to 200 watts), lighting (DC bulb, DC tubes, motion wall lights), solar charge controllers (10 to 20 amps), solar table fan and DC cables.

Walton shared the information through a filing on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Walton has the capacity to produce Tk 80 crore to Tk 100 crore worth of solar products in 2023-24, which will be enough to meet 10-15 percent of Bangladesh's demand, according to Sohel Rana, chief business officer of Walton Electrical Appliance.

He said Walton's solar products are being delivered to the doorsteps of the consumers through distributors, dealers and retailers across the country.

Walton offers 20 years replacement warranty for its solar power-run panels along with ensuring high quality of the products, he said.

Now, there is demand for 0.55 giga watts of solar power, which would increase to 2.84 giga watts by 2029, Rana said.