Business
Star Business Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 10:02 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 10:08 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Walton launches solar solution for 30 solar products

The products belong to five categories
Star Business Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 10:02 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 10:08 PM
Walton launches solar solution for 30 solar products

Electronic appliance maker Walton today introduced 'Walton solar solution' to extend services to its customers for 30 solar power-run electrical products of five categories.

The categories are: solar panels (85 watts to 200 watts), lighting (DC bulb, DC tubes, motion wall lights), solar charge controllers (10 to 20 amps), solar table fan and DC cables.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Walton shared the information through a filing on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Walton has the capacity to produce Tk 80 crore to Tk 100 crore worth of solar products in 2023-24, which will be enough to meet 10-15 percent of Bangladesh's demand, according to Sohel Rana, chief business officer of Walton Electrical Appliance.

He said Walton's solar products are being delivered to the doorsteps of the consumers through distributors, dealers and retailers across the country.

Walton offers 20 years replacement warranty for its solar power-run panels along with ensuring high quality of the products, he said.

Now, there is demand for 0.55 giga watts of solar power, which would increase to 2.84 giga watts by 2029, Rana said.

Related topic:
Waltonsolar products
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Golam Murshed to discontinue as Walton CEO, MD

Golam Murshed to discontinue as Walton CEO, MD

6m ago
Walton in CES® 2023

Walton becomes the first local brand to join CES

1y ago
Walton to take part in mega global tech event CES 2023

Walton made Tk 762 crore profit in nine months

1w ago
Walton starts TV export to South Korea

Walton to start TV exports to South Korea

9m ago
Walton

Walton’s earnings dip amid inflation, increased cost of dollar

1y ago
|শিক্ষা

তাপদাহ: ঢাকাসহ যেসব জেলার শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান কাল বন্ধ

তবে যেসব শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানে শীতাতপ নিয়ন্ত্রণ ব্যবস্থা আছে, সেসব প্রতিষ্ঠানের কর্তৃপক্ষ চাইলে খোলা রাখতে পারবে। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কালো চশমা পরা বিএনপি নেতারা দেশের উন্নয়ন দেখতে পান না: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification