Business
Star Business Report 
Tue Nov 12, 2024 12:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 12:57 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Walton’s Q1 profit falls 26% 

Higher finance costs and foreign currency losses behind the profit drop
Star Business Report 
Tue Nov 12, 2024 12:40 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 12:57 PM
Walton launches solar solution for 30 solar products

Walton High-Tech Industries PLC's profit plunged in the first quarter of 2024, owing to higher financial costs and foreign currency losses.  

Walton's net profit stood at Tk 149 crore in July-September this financial year, a 26 percent drop year-on-year. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The profit slump weighed on its shares, which declined by 3.30 percent to Tk 497.80 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange as of 12:06 pm today.

Walton attributed the profit decline to Tk 45.85 crore in foreign currency losses, higher interest expenses, and rising sales and distribution costs.

The company said its net revenue rose marginally to Tk 1214 crore, up from Tk 1203 crore a year earlier. 

However, its operating profit margin slid slightly to 21.38 percent from 22.58 percent in the previous period.

Besides, the finance costs of the company surged to 10.12 percent of sales from 5.22 percent, according to Walton's unaudited financial statements. 

Walton said adverse impact of currency devaluation and heightened interest rates on short-term loans were the main drivers behind the elevated finance costs.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the company fell to Tk 4.92 in July-September, down from Tk 6.67 in the same period last year, it said.

Net operating cash flow per share of Walton dropped to Tk 3.92, a significant decline from Tk 16.68, due to extended credit terms provided to customers. 

Walton said that this strategic credit extension aims to strengthen their distribution network and ensure market stability.

"Payments to suppliers and the government exchequer increased to accommodate higher material purchases necessary for sustaining sales growth," Walton said.

Related topic:
WaltonWalton earnings
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Walton

Walton’s earnings dip amid inflation, increased cost of dollar

1y ago

Walton MD instructs distributors, Plaza & sales representatives to stand by flood victims

2m ago

Walton to showcase its AI equipped electronics at Canton Fair in China

1m ago

Skoot and Walton to jointly produce Made-in Bangladesh e-bikes

1y ago
Walton

Walton launches hire purchase and family protection policy

1y ago
আওয়ামী লীগ নেতা আমির হোসেন আমু। ফাইল ছবি: বাসস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রিমান্ড শেষে জামিন নামঞ্জুর, কারাগারে আমির হোসেন আমু

তদন্তকারী কর্মকর্তা এই মামলার তদন্ত শেষ না হওয়া পর্যন্ত এই আওয়ামী লীগ নেতাকে কারাগারে রাখার আবেদন জানিয়েছেন।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেই খাদ্য কর্মকর্তার পদায়ন বাতিল, কক্সবাজার বদলি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে