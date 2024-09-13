Tech & Startup
Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Fri Sep 13, 2024 08:30 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 08:30 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Huawei and Walton team up to produce lithium batteries for mobile towers

Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Fri Sep 13, 2024 08:30 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 08:30 AM
Huawei x Walton logo
Under this collaboration, Walton will manufacture telecommunication lithium batteries aiming for a market launch within 2025.

Huawei, the Chinese tech conglomerate, and Walton, a Bangladeshi conglomerate, have announced a strategic partnership to produce lithium batteries for telecom base transceiver stations (BTS) in Bangladesh. The agreement was formalised at the Huawei Bangladesh Academy in Dhaka on Thursday, with Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, and S M Rezaul Alam, Chairman of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd., signing the contract. 

Under this collaboration, Walton will manufacture telecommunication lithium batteries aiming for a market launch within 2025. With an automated production line capable of producing 80,000 units annually, Walton will manage the nationwide sales and after-sales services, while Huawei provides the technical expertise, design support, raw materials, and guidance for the manufacturing process.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to a press release, the current Bangladeshi market still relies heavily on non-intelligent, low-quality lithium batteries, which pose challenges such as shorter lifespans and the inability to be managed by the Network Management System (NMS). These batteries are also prone to theft, often leading to unplanned network outages and service disruptions. The new high-quality, intelligent batteries produced through this partnership will address these concerns, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving overall network reliability. Moreover, this shift will also reduce carbon emissions, promoting a more green energy solution.

"Lithium battery manufacturing plant will ease the dependency on the current lead acid batteries for telecom industry in Bangladesh which will significantly improve the overall carbon emission," said S M Monjurul Alam Ovee, Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd.

Huawei's CEO Pan Junfeng said, "Huawei's lithium batteries serve more than 340 operators in over 170 countries, making up one-third of the global telecom energy field. In the Asia-Pacific region, Huawei's lithium battery market share is 35%."

China's Ambassador to Bangladesh, H.E. Yao Wen said, "At present, a new era of energy revolution is ascending globally. Renewable energy sources such as solar photovoltaic and wind power are replacing traditional fossil energy. Energy storage technology represented by lithium power is crucial to ensure future development."

Related topic:
HuaweiWaltonlithium battery production
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Is civilisation in decline, clashing or rejuvenating?

2y ago

Int’l advanced tech expo kicks off in Dhaka

1y ago
Huawei Logo

Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 launched in Bangladesh

11m ago

Walton MD instructs distributors, Plaza & sales representatives to stand by flood victims

2w ago
MateBook D series

Huawei unveils MateBook D14, D15 in Bangladesh

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

থানচির দুর্গম এলাকায় খাদ্য সংকট কাটেনি এখনো

এসব দুর্গম এলাকার ১৩টি গ্রামের শিশু-বৃদ্ধসহ পাঁচ শতাধিক মানুষেরা খাবারের জন্য রীতিমতো যুদ্ধ করে চলেছেন গত আড়াই মাস ধরে।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঝিনাইদহ-১ আসনের সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নায়েব আলী গ্রেপ্তার

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification