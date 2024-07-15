Walton honoured with gold crest of National Export Trophy

The award was given in recognition of its outstanding contribution to electrical and electronics products’ export in 2021-22 financial year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is handing over the gold crest of 'National Export Trophy' to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Former Chairman and Incumbent Director S M Nurul Alam Rezvi. Photo: Walton

Bangladesh's multinational electronics company 'Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has received 'National Export Trophy''s gold crest in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the exports of electrical and electronics products in 2021-22 financial year.

A total of 77 companies in 32 product categories were awarded gold, silver and bronze crests of the 'National Export Trophy' at a programme held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on July 14.

Among them, Walton was awarded the gold crest in the electric and electronics product export category.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the gold crest to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Former Chairman and Incumbent Director S M Nurul Alam Rezvi.

Tipu Munshi, president of the parliamentary standing committee on the commerce ministry, also attended the function as special guest while State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu was chaired the event.

Among others, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice-Chairman Md Anwar Hossain, Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam were also present.

Expressing his reaction, Walton's Former Chairman and Incumbent Director S M Nurul Alam Rezvi said, "Once the domestic electrical and electronics market was fully import-oriented. But now, Made in Bangladesh labelled electrical and electronics products are being exported to more than 40 countries around the world."

"Undoubtedly, it's a great pride for us. As a recognition of this achievement, Walton was awarded National Export Trophy. We thank the authorities concerned for giving us this award."

He also said that Walton made a bright future of Bangladesh in manufacturing hi-tech products.

Walton is exporting electronics and electrical products to over 40 countries, including countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and America, brightening Bangladesh' image to the global arena, said the company in a press release.

Walton is moving ahead with the vision of becoming one of the best global electronics brands in the world.

In a bid to expand its global business in the markets of Australia, Europe and America, Walton also took part different fairs around the world.

Walton has already grabbed international attention after participating in the world's most influential tech event 'Consumer Electronics Show (CES)-2023' held at Las Vegas in the USA and Canton Fair in China, the company said.