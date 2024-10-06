Press Releases
Sun Oct 6, 2024 11:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 11:26 AM

Walton to showcase its AI equipped electronics at Canton Fair in China

Sun Oct 6, 2024 11:23 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 11:26 AM

Global electronics brand Walton will attend the 'China Import and Export Fair', commonly known as Canton Fair, for the fourth time.

This year, the 136th China Import and Export Fair is going to be held in three phases from October 15 to November 4 in China's Guangzhou. This mega event has been held for 67 years under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce of China. 

Walton will display its latest technology electronics and electrical products, equipped with AI (Artificial Intelligent) feature in the one of the largest trade shows in the world. 

The first phase of October fair will be held from 15th to 19th, where world's renowned technology giants will showcase electronics and household electrical appliances, lighting equipment, vehicles and spare parts, machinery, hardware and tools. Walton is participating in this fair in the electronics and household electrical appliances category.

Walton has set up a mega pavilion at the international arena of the Canton Fair to showcase its international standard energy efficient electronics, electrical and technology products in the 5-day first phase of the Canton Fair. Walton products include refrigerator, air conditioner, fan, battery, computer monitor, laptop, TV and motherboard or PCBA of mobile phones etc.

Abdur Rouf, vice-president of Walton's Global Business Department, also Chief Coordinator of Walton Pavilion at Canton Fair, said, "Walton, one of the top global electronics brands, regularly participates in the major fairs around the world including Europe and America. Canton Fair is one of the top trade platforms where hundreds of thousands of traders and buyers gather from almost every country. Walton has been receiving overwhelmed response and admiration of global traders and spectators at the fair with its high-quality state-of-the-art technology products." 

He expects that this year Walton will also achieve huge success in the Canton Fair as before.
 

