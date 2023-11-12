Entertainment Multimedia
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:37 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:40 PM

Daraz presents A Peek Inside with Sadi - Pritom Hasan

Pritom Hasan drops by to talk about music, life and all in-between at The Daily Star's all-new podcast, on Daraz presents 'A Peek Inside with Sadi'. The musician and actor lets us have a peek inside his thoughts and outlook on life.

Did you know that Pritom is an avid gym-goer? How does he handle social media critics? How does he conceptualize music in his own mind?

We dive deep to get these answers in our all-new podcast with our host, Sadi Shahnewaz.

Pritom Hasan
