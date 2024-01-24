Daraz announces new CEO as Mikkelsen steps down

Bjarke Mikkelsen has stepped down from his role as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Daraz group, citing personal reasons, the e-commerce group said in a notice on its website today.

James Dong, who is also the CEO of Lazada Group, will take over the role of Daraz's chief executive in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Daraz and Lazada are sister companies in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Bjarke is the founder of Daraz Group, overseeing the growth of the company in five South Asian markets, including Bangladesh.

"My North Star has always been to build Daraz into a business that is strong enough to survive in our markets for the long term," said Bjarke.

He said he is confident that the new CEO will work on a deeper integration between Daraz and its sister companies.

Daraz Group was founded in 2015.

It has since become the leading e-commerce platform in South Asia, enabling hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises through the use of technology to grow their businesses.

The e-commerce platform launched operation in Bangladesh in October 2015.