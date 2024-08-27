Would have gone myself if not for my two children: Pori Moni

Pori Moni, who is one of the most vocal actresses in the country and a humanitarian by her own merits, has recently made a heartfelt plea to the nation, urging everyone to support those affected by the devastating floods that have ravaged parts of Bangladesh.

While Pori Moni initially planned to visit the affected areas herself, she decided against it due to concerns for her two young children. Instead, she sent a team with essential supplies, including clothes, medicine, and food, to those in need.

"My heart aches for the flood victims," Pori Moni shared with The Daily Star in an exclusive interview. "These people are suffering through no fault of their own."

Pori Moni, who was always seen supporting the underprivileged, explained her decision to send a team rather than visit personally, citing concerns for her children. "With two small kids at home, I couldn't take the risk of travelling to the flood-hit areas."

However, the actress assembled a team of ten people who travelled to the affected regions to distribute aid. "My main concern was ensuring the assistance reached those who needed it directly. The team has been staying with the victims, providing clothes, medicine, and food."

Although initially hesitant to speak publicly about her efforts, the "Swapnajaal" famed actress decided to share her story to inspire others, who can come forward to help those in need. "I didn't want to make this public, but then I thought, if people see what I'm doing, it might encourage them to help as well. If I were a flood victim, I would be desperate for any kind of assistance."

She continued, "This is not the time to sit at home. We must all stand by the flood victims and offer whatever support we can, no matter how small."

The actress also expressed her admiration for the students and people who have been actively collecting and distributing aid at Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre (TSC). "The student community has shown incredible spirit in gathering supplies and standing by the flood victims. This is the true essence of Bangladesh—everyone rushing to help in times of need."

Amid these challenging times, Pori Moni took a brief respite to celebrate her son Shahim Mohammad Punyo's second birthday in the Sundarbans, far from the ongoing unrest. Reflecting on the celebration, she said, "After the recent mass movement, we've all been through some tough days. I wanted to celebrate my son's birthday in a special way. Although I initially planned to invite journalists and close friends, we ended up having a quiet celebration in the Sundarbans."

She described the experience as deeply memorable. "In the Sundarbans, we explored the jungle, and my son and I had a wonderful time together. We even had matching outfits made, and Punyo was so happy. These are memories that will last a lifetime."

Despite the joyous occasion, Pori Moni faced criticism after sharing photos from the celebration. Addressing the negativity, she remarked, "No matter how much good you do, there will always be a small fraction of people who will criticise. But the majority, I would say 90% will say positive things. If we focus on the negativity, we won't be able to move forward."

Reflecting on the state of the nation, Pori Moni acknowledged the gravity of the recent events. "The recent mass movement felt like an uprising. We've only gained independence once, but uprisings have happened before, and it has happened again now. The credit goes to the students. My respect goes out to those who lost their lives, and may their souls rest in peace. We will never forget their sacrifice."

As for her professional life, Pori Moni is cautious about returning to work. "I'll think about resuming work once the current political situation calms down. For now, I'm waiting for a more peaceful environment. The projects I've already worked on will be released soon."