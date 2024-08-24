‘Joruri Shongjog’ concert raises Tk 21 lakh and 20 truckloads of relief for flood victims

On Friday, August 23, a concert titled "Joruri Shongjog" was held at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University to raise funds for flood victims. The event commenced in the afternoon where a large gathering came forward to contribute to the cause.

The concert featured performances by more than 30 bands and artistes, including Shironamhin, Shonar Bangla Circus, F Minor, Arghya Deb, Krishnakali, and Shayan, among others. Attendees contributed both funds and essential relief items to support the flood victims.

According to a report from the music band Shironamhin's page, a total of Tk 21,41,200 was raised during the "Joruri Shongjog" concert held yesterday. Additionally, approximately 20 truckloads of relief materials were collected to aid the flood-affected communities.

Expressing their gratitude, Shironamhin conveyed, "We deeply thank everyone who supported us in this effort. A special shoutout to the organisers and volunteers who dedicated themselves tirelessly all day long."

"Volunteers will soon work on delivering the aid to the flood-affected regions. The past few weeks have shown us the incredible spirit of Bangladesh. It's a reminder that we are here for each other," the band added.

Before sharing the detailed information, Shironamhin posted a video story on their page, featuring their performance at the "Joruri Shongjog" concert. The video captures the band debuting their latest track, "Keno" — a song inspired by the student movement, performed live on stage for the very first time.