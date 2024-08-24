Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Aug 24, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 04:49 PM

Most Viewed

Music

‘Joruri Shongjog’ concert raises Tk 21 lakh and 20 truckloads of relief for flood victims

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Aug 24, 2024 04:41 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 04:49 PM
‘Joruri Shongjog’ concert raises Tk 21 lakh and 20 truckloads of relief for flood victims
Photo: Collected

On Friday, August 23, a concert titled "Joruri Shongjog" was held at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University to raise funds for flood victims. The event commenced in the afternoon where a large gathering came forward to contribute to the cause.

The concert featured performances by more than 30 bands and artistes, including Shironamhin, Shonar Bangla Circus, F Minor, Arghya Deb, Krishnakali, and Shayan, among others. Attendees contributed both funds and essential relief items to support the flood victims.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to a report from the music band Shironamhin's page, a total of Tk 21,41,200 was raised during the "Joruri Shongjog" concert held yesterday. Additionally, approximately 20 truckloads of relief materials were collected to aid the flood-affected communities.

Expressing their gratitude, Shironamhin conveyed, "We deeply thank everyone who supported us in this effort. A special shoutout to the organisers and volunteers who dedicated themselves tirelessly all day long."

"Volunteers will soon work on delivering the aid to the flood-affected regions. The past few weeks have shown us the incredible spirit of Bangladesh. It's a reminder that we are here for each other," the band added.

Showbiz stars mobilise to support flood-affected areas
Read more

Showbiz stars mobilise to support flood-affected areas

Before sharing the detailed information, Shironamhin posted a video story on their page, featuring their performance at the "Joruri Shongjog" concert. The video captures the band debuting their latest track, "Keno" — a song inspired by the student movement, performed live on stage for the very first time.

Related topic:
Joruri ShongjogJoruri Shongjog concertflood victimsRaju Memorial sculptureDhaka UniversityShironamhinShonar Bangla CircusShayanBangladeshKenoStudent Movement
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nation under curfew

1m ago

Bangladesh 'A' fold for 122 against Pakistan Shaheens

1w ago

Shonar Bangla Circus all set for solo-concert tomorrow

1y ago

National Women's Cricket League to start from August 24

4d ago

Australia captain expresses concern over Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

5d ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

কাপ্তাই হ্রদের পানি ছাড়া হবে আজ রাত ১০টায়: কর্ণফুলী পানি বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র

কাপ্তাই লেকের পানির উচ্চতা আজ বিকেল ৩টায় ১০৭ দশমিক ৬৬ ফুট এমএসএল, যা বিপৎসীমার কাছাকাছি পৌঁছেছে।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ডিজিএফআইকে ব্যবহার করে আমাকে দেশ ছাড়তে বাধ্য করেন শেখ হাসিনা’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification