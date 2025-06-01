Pori Moni’s special initiative for pregnant women

TV & Film
Pori Moni is known to always be bold and confident in the choices she makes in life. The actress cherishes motherhood and lovingly raises her son, Punnyo, and daughter, Priom, on her own terms, with great care and dedication

Now, in addition to her acting career, she has launched a brand that offers essential products for mothers and newborns.

Recently, she revealed that a portion of the profits from this business will be dedicated to supporting pregnant women and newborns.

Talking about this meaningful initiative, Porimoni shared, "As many know, my beloved venture 'Body' was launched on Valentine's Day this year, aimed at mothers and children. From the start, the love and support I've received have inspired me to keep going."

"Now, 'Body' is taking a new step to support pregnant women and newborns. Every quarter, a part of the profits from 'Body's' sales will be set aside for them," she announced.

Moreover, the brand 'Body' will soon introduce several exciting new products.

Meanwhile, several films featuring Porimoni are lined up for release. She has also signed a new movie titled "Golap", where she will star opposite Nirab Hossain.

