‘Rong Dhong’ to hit theatres this Friday

Since the political shift on August 5 that marked the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, Bangladesh has been immersed in widespread reforms. However, during this transitional phase, the film industry has struggled to maintain its momentum, with new film releases coming few and far between.

Among the sparse titles that have premiered recently, "Shoroter Joba" failed to attract a large audience, highlighting the lull in local cinema's appeal. Meanwhile, Hollywood productions have continued to flow seamlessly into the country's Cineplexes, maintaining their grip on local moviegoers.

This Friday (November 8), the landscape may finally shift as the highly anticipated local film "Rong Dhong" is set to release, bringing a sense of excitement and hope for Bangladeshi film fans. Directed by Ahsan Sarwar, "Rong Dhong" has been a long-awaited project, completed some time ago but only now securing its theatrical debut after passing the previous Bangladesh Film Censor Board's review.

Producer Ahsan Zubayer confirmed that all preparations for the release are underway. "Rong Dhong" will premiere in cinemas nationwide on November 8, and the team hopes it will rejuvenate local audiences' interest in Bangladeshi films.

The film features an ensemble cast, including well-known actors such as Tariq Anam Khan, Arman Parvez Murad, Lutfur Rahman George, Shadhin Khasru, Faruque Ahmed, Shabnam Parvin, Ejajul Islam, Jamil, Pran Roy, and Shohel Mondol.

Produced by Blackshine Limited, the film's soundtrack boasts an impressive lineup of musical talents, with contributions from Foad Nasser Babu, Pantha Kanai, Mahmudul Hasan Ronju, Shamim Alam Bulbul, and Tasnub. The soundtrack features vocals from Pantha Kanai, Kishore, Sumit, Jamil Hossain, and Adi, adding to the film's appeal.