Stars demand release of rapper Hannan

Rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul, who recently released his rap about the quota reform movement, was arrested on July 25 by police officers. He was subsequently held on a two-day remand.

The Facebook page of Hannan's rap group, SnareByt, confirmed his arrest, stating that it occurred in Narayanganj's Bhuighor area last Thursday. Following the news of Hannan's detention, several celebrities from the entertainment industry expressed their support for the artiste's release.

Voicing that Hannan has the right to express himself through his art, the celebrities criticised the arrest and took to social media to demand Hannan's freedom.

Film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki shared his thoughts on Facebook, stating, "'Awaaz Utha', Bangladesh, demand justice for genocide! 'Awaaz Utha', Bangladesh, seek change! They arrested the artiste for performing the song 'Awaaz Utha'. Well, now we're all singing, 'Awaaz Utha'."

Producer Masud Hasan Ujjal commented, "Suppressing someone's voice has never led to success. We must learn from history and release musician Hannan."

Probar Ripon, the vocalist of Shonar Bangla Circus, wrote, "You can imprison the singer, but not the song — mostly because it is already reverberating in the air. I call for the release of rapper Hannan."

Musician Xefer Rahman shared the news of Hannan's arrest, questioning, "Remand for what reason?" Meanwhile, Ahmed Hasan Sunny commented, "You can't detain an artiste. Let a revolutionary be free."

Actor Khairul Basar expressed his thoughts, saying, "I will proudly wear medals tomorrow. A singer! Detained and questioned for raising his voice! Hannan transitions from '71 to '24, symbolising a new revolution. Isn't that true? Hannan's voice has never been silenced. He addresses issues, seeks solutions, and reconciles with justice. Don't foolishly try to suppress this voice. This is not just noise; it's a powerful, infectious call for change."

Additionally, actor Shohel Mondol joined the force, stating, "You can't write songs, sing, make movies, or write poetry... If your narrative doesn't align, you'll be jailed... If you demand your rights, you risk being shot and left on the street. The tag 'awareness' will be used to justify these actions; someone needs to explain this kind of awareness. Those who are still enforcing such punitive measures with a conscience, please think carefully."

Commenting on his post, Shohel added, "An artiste should not be punished for singing; being remanded for this in a free country is unacceptable. I posted this to demand Hannan's release."

Actor Imtiaz Barshon expressed his frustration, writing, "Now we have to face jail time for singing. Listen to these powerful protest rap songs."

Actress Tanzika Amin shared a news link about Hannan's remand, asking, "Where does it end?"

In addition, Sharmin Sultana Sumi from the band Chirkut, along with singer Shamim Hasan, Emon Chowdhury, and many others, shared the news link of his remand and used the hashtag "#FreeHannan" to call for the rapper's release.