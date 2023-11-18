A new cinematic duo on the horizon

Intense, passionate, riveting – the trailer of Badrul Anam Saud's new movie, "Shyamakabbya", is likely to invoke these feelings within any reader. While the seasoned director's vision goes a long way toward making this possible, much credit will also go to the leads, Shohel Mondol and Neelanjona Neela.

The rustic location, the human interaction and a subtle hint of the extraordinary – the film promises an earthy story that will subvert expectations.

After Raihan Rafi's "Taan", this is the duo's second outing and their first time on the silver screen together. "I wasn't even the first choice for the film!" laughed the gracious young actress, returning to films after her first project with Saud, "Gohin Baluchor". "The character of Shyama was supposed to have a dusky skin tone, and another actress was supposed to play it. However, after she dropped out at the last minute, I was informed of my casting just the day before the cameras started rolling!" Neela credits the guidance from the film's co-producer, Suborna Mustafa, for the prowess that she has made. "Suborna ma'am, throughout my career, has been a blessing for me. She was the one who let me know that I was playing Shyama and made me believe that I could do it."

Shohel, a seasoned star with experience in theatre, television, OTT and cinema, had nothing but praise for Neela's acting. "We were initially very tense about how she would adapt to the role in such a short time, but she surprised us all," said the "Taqdeer" and "Hawa" star. Shohel, who dons the hat of the earthy, romantic Azad, claims that this is a role that is unlike any other that he has portrayed on-screen.

"Saud bhai called me and said that he was thinking of casting me for this project, and he had been very impressed by my character in "Taqdeer". I was also very eager to work with him since he is an accomplished director from before our time," said an excited Shohel Mondol.

The film, according to the leads, is a psychological drama. Why not make it a thriller, which is a more palatable one according to the tastes of the Bangladeshi audience? "The risk is there, but our director is a visionary and a risk-taker," said Shohel. "This is a film that will reward the audience for their patience while they are watching, that I can say for sure."

That may be, but the political instability, paired with a lack of cinema-going audiences during non-festival dates, will have the entire crew's work cut out. Neela, however, is extremely confident about their efforts, "I can't really comment on the film's outcome. I do, however, stand by the fact that if they make their way inside the theatre, they will leave after watching that pristine film that they will have enjoyed very much."

Neela's journey in the showbiz industry takes a completely different trajectory from Shohel's as she shot to fame after becoming runner-up at a popular beauty pageant. "I got a lot of film offers after that, but I never really envisioned myself as a film actress," she said. "However, I, as a joke, mailed Saud bhai's AD that I wanted to be in his upcoming film. When the call came for an audition, I was shocked!". She has been a regular face in the television industry since then. "I honestly could not work as much as I'd have wanted to, but now that I have completed my graduation, I definitely plan to be more serious in my work."

Shohel, who has not looked back after he broke through because of his stellar OTT work, continues to strive to be better. Other than "Shyamakabbya", Shohel is done filming "Bonolota Sen", in a role to which he has dedicated more than a year. "I've had a great journey through my work, getting to live so many characters. I've met so many great people through it; I am grateful that I can continue this journey, and want the audience to keep me in their prayers," said the actor.