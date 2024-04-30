‘Shyama Kabya’ truly reflects my vision: Badrul Anam Saud

TV & Film
Badrul Anam Saud, a seasoned film director and scriptwriter, has garnered acclaim over the years. His debut film, "Gohin Baluchor", received widespread praise. Now, he has helmed another project titled "Shyama Kabya", starring Shohel Mondol and Neelanjona Neela in leading roles.

The much-anticipated psychological thriller is set to release in the theatres of Bangladesh on May 3. Notably, this film received government funding in 2019-20.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Saud shares his thoughts on his upcoming film "Shyama Kabya".

What are your expectations for 'Shyama Kabya'?

I anticipate that 'Shyama Kabya' will resonate well with audiences. The film explores a compelling narrative, which would evoke emotions akin to the experience of reading an engaging book. Moreover, you can visualise the background of the film in any place, even Scotland or any part of India. While I don't foresee it becoming a blockbuster, I have confidence that it will be warmly received.

What themes does 'Shyama Kabya' explore?

'Shyama Kabya' delves into the lives of ordinary individuals, reflecting their diverse interests and experiences. It's not a tale of superheroes; rather, it's a reflection of our own stories.

How deeply have the actors immersed themselves in their roles?

The actors have poured their hearts and souls into their performances, giving more than a hundred percent. A film is the result of collaboration among team members. Each member of the team has contributed immensely, making it impossible to understate their importance. Without their collective effort, I am merely a face without substance.

Is Subarna Mustafa one of the co-producers of 'Shyama Kabya'?

Yes, Subarna Mustafa is indeed a co-producer of 'Shyama Kabya'. It's a government-funded film but often the fund isn't sufficient to produce quality work. However, I'm grateful for the support received. Subarna's involvement as a co-producer has afforded me complete creative freedom, without any interference. Together, we've concluded shooting on a high note.

How did you discover the various filming locations, including the old aristocratic houses?

Finding the perfect filming locations involved extensive exploration and travel. I searched tirelessly, eventually coming across the old aristocratic houses. This process took me across many districts.

As 'Shyama Kabya' marks your second film, could you share your thoughts on satisfaction?

Just as the first film felt nothing short of a first love to me, 'Shyama Kabya' holds its own special place. It's a project that truly reflects my vision, allowing me to narrate the story exactly as I intended.
 

