Jaya, Farin and Shohel win big at Filmfare Awards Bangla 2024

In a momentous move, the most beloved actress of both Bengals, Jaya Ahsan, has once again been honoured this year — securing her fourth Joy Filmfare Award (Bangla) trophy, adding to her previous three wins.

Jaya Ahsan receiving her fourth Filmfare Award (Bangla).

The seventh edition of the Joy Filmfare Awards (Bangla) which took place tonight in Kolkata, announced Jaya as the Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Female) for "Ardhangini".

The actress was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) for "Dawshom Awbotaar".

Meanwhile, Tasnia Farin took home her first Filmfare Award (Bangla) for Best Debut Actress for the film "Aro Ek Prithibi". She was also nominated in the Best Actress (Critics) category.

Tasnia Farin

Shohel Mondol has secured an award in the Best Debut Male category for his role in "Mayar Jonjal".

Shohel Mondol

Notably two other Bangladeshi artistes were also nominated at the event: Aupee Karim for "Mayar Jonjal" in the Best Actress (Critics) category and Mahtim Shakib under the music category, for Best Playback Singer (Male) for his rendition of "Tumi Jantei Paronaa" for the film "Cheeni-2".

The Filmfare Awards Bangla 2024 night turned out to be memorable not only for the honoured artistes but also for Bangladeshi fans and audiences, celebrating the significant victories of their favourite celebrities.