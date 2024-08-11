Ongoing unrest casts doubt on Farin’s upcoming film

In early August, it was revealed that Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin is set to co-star with Kolkata's megastar Dev. The actress, known for her role in "Ladies and Gentlemen", shared her excitement about this new film project.

The future of the Dev-Farin starrer project has become uncertain following the recent change in the Bangladeshi government, brought about by a successful student movement.

Due to the current political climate, visas to India have been temporarily suspended too. This has raised concerns about Farin's ability to travel to India for the film's shooting.

The successful trio of Dev, Avijit Sen, and Atanu Roy Chowdhury, who have already delivered three consecutive hits, recently announced their fourth film. Following the success of "Tonic," "Prajapati," and "Pradhan," their next venture is titled "Pratiksha." Reports suggest that Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin will be starring opposite Dev in this much-anticipated Kolkata-Bengali film.

Last week, it was revealed that "Pratiksha" is set to be a family drama. Following their collaboration in "Prajapati," Mithun Chakraborty and Dev are teaming up once again, portraying the roles of father and son in this film.

However, with the ongoing political unrest, it's now uncertain when Farin can make her way to Kolkata to begin work on the film. The actress mentioned that Indian visas have been temporarily halted, leaving her participation in the project in doubt.

Speaking about her upcoming film with Dev, Farin recently shared, "I've finalised a project titled 'Pratiksha' where I'll be acting opposite Dev. The shoot is set to begin in November. However, the current situation of the country has led the Indian government to indefinitely suspend visas."

She commented on the matter, "I'm a bit concerned because the pre-production phase is about to commence, and I'll need to travel to Kolkata soon to participate in it."

The actress further added, "I have no idea when the visa process will resume. This has made the entire film project uncertain. It feels like luck isn't on my side right now."