Fake page impersonating Bipasha Hayat spreads propaganda

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

This morning, posts about the national anthem and various controversial issues were made from a Facebook page impersonating Bipasha Hayat, causing embarrassment and surprise to the actress.

I am not responsible for this negative propaganda.

The actress confirmed to The Daily Star that she does not use Facebook. The page that claims to be hers is fake, and is posting political content continuously.

Sharing a screenshot on her verified Instagram, Bipasha wrote, "I do not use Facebook. Instagram is the only social media platform where I share my thoughts and activities." When asked about the false Facebook page, Bipasha, who is currently in Sydney, Australia, participating in an event for the welfare of special children and social services, said, "The posts being made using my name on Facebook are not from me. I am not aware of these and do not understand their purpose."

Bangladeshi Popular Actress Bipasha Hayat
Bipasha Hayat talks art

Bipasha further stated, "I do not know who is using a false Facebook page in my name. I do not know whose political views these represent. Whether it is good or bad, I do not need to know. But I can say that this is not my viewpoint, nor is it my political stance. I do not have a Facebook page in my name. I am not responsible for this negative propaganda."

Bipasha Hayat
