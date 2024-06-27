TV & Film
Thu Jun 27, 2024 11:35 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 11:47 AM

Supporting Brazil doesn't require disliking Argentina: Tasnia Farin

Thu Jun 27, 2024 11:35 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 11:47 AM
Supporting Brazil doesn't require disliking Argentina: Tasnia Farin
Photos: Collected

Dhaka's celebrated actress, Tasnia Farin, experienced the thrill of watching a football match from the gallery for the very first time. She attended Copa America 2024 held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA, on Wednesday morning, as per Bangladesh time.

Farin donned Messi's jersey as she cheered for Argentina during their victory over Chile. She later posted some chic photos from the event on her social media.

In a conversation with Prothom Alo yesterday night, Farin revealed that her primary reason for visiting the United States was to attend a show. However, during her stay, she was delighted to secure tickets to the Argentina versus Chile match.

Farin shared, "I've never watched a football match from the gallery before. It was my first time experiencing a live football game, earlier in the day. I am a huge fan of Messi and his skills on the field. Given that I don't know how much longer he'll be playing, I seized the opportunity to see him in action."

Yesterday morning, Farin shared a photo of herself at the stadium sporting an Argentina jersey. The pictures quickly went viral on social media, while many prompted the question, "Has the previous Brazil supporter Farin now become an Argentina fan?"

Addressing the matter, Farin remarked, "I am still a Brazil supporter. However, I don't believe that being a fan of Brazil means you have to hate Argentina. Sports should promote joy, not hate. It's important to enjoy the game."

Another prominent star Mehazabien Chowdhury, actor Mir Sabbir, and many others were also present at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Farin shared a sweet photo of herself with Mehazabien on Facebook too.

The "Karagar" actress  Farin concluded by stating she is scheduled to return to Dhaka next month after participating in an award show in the United States.

