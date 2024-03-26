Bangla Filmfare Awards: Bangladeshi artistes dominate nominations

For a long time, Jaya Ahsan has been dominating in the Best Actress category, securing three Joy Filmfare Award (Bangla) trophies to date.

The seventh edition of the Joy Filmfare Awards (Bangla) has unveiled its nominations, and alongside Jaya Ahsan, four other Bangladeshi artistes have earned nominations at this prestigious award ceremony.

Jaya Ahsan has bagged two nominations: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) for "Dawshom Awbotaar" and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Female) for "Ardhangini".

Similar to Jaya Ahsan, Tasnia Farin, who made her debut in Tollywood with "Aaro Ek Prithibi," received double nominations - Best Actress (Critics) and Best Debut Female category.

Meanwhile, noted actress Aupee Karim earned a nomination for "Mayar Jonjal" in the Best Actress (Critics) category.

Shohel Mondol has secured a nomination in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) category for his role in "Mayar Jonjal."

In the music category, Mahtim Shakib has earned a nomination for Best Playback Singer (Male) for his rendition of "Tumi Jantei Paronaa" from the film "Cheeni-2."

With so many Bangladeshi artistes vying for the top spots at the festival, we hope that we get to see our celebrities winning it big at the event.

The seventh edition of the Joy Filmfare Awards will be held at the ITC Royal Bengal onMarch 29, 2024.