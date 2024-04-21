Badrul Anam Saud's 'Shyama Kabya' set for May 3 release

The much-anticipated psychological thriller, Badrul Anam Saud's directorial film "Shyama Kabya" is set to release in the theatres of Bangladesh on May 3, confirmed the director himself. Notably, this film received government funding in 2019-20.

The leading actors of the film, Shohel Mondol and Neelanjona Neela, conveyed that their characters are distinctively original, and designed to resonate deeply with audiences. Neela characterised "Shyama" as exceedingly tranquil, suggesting that her presence would be soothing to viewers.

Shohel Mondol demonstrated a cautious reticence to reveal any imperfections that might tarnish the integrity of his role. Additionally, the film features performances by noted actors Suborna Mustafa and Badrul Anam Saud himself, further enhancing its appeal.

Initially planned for release on November 24 at a government-funded venue, the film faced many delays. Shedding light on the matter, Saud stated, "Given the then ongoing political situation in the country during the National Parliamentary Elections, we decided to postpone the film's release. We realised audiences wouldn't want to watch movies in such circumstances. It's for the audience that we make films. Their safety and convenience are paramount. Therefore, we've decided to release 'Shyama Kabya' after the national elections."

Finally, a new release date for the film has thus been announced.

"Shyama Kabya" dominated at the Gange Sur Seine Film Festival in Paris, claiming awards in four categories. It also won the Special Jury Award, the Best Original Screenplay Award, the Best Picture Award, and the Best Editing Award.

The direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, and editing for "Shyama Kabya" were done by Badrul Anam Saud, which earned him the Best Original Screenplay Award and the Best Editing Award. Meanwhile, the Best Picture Award for the film was taken by Ishthiaq Hossein.

The psychological thriller narrates the tale of a college teacher (Shohel Mondol) who had experienced a traumatic childhood incident and tends to seclude himself in his home, where he lives alone.

However, his life takes a new turn when he falls in love with a beautiful girl (Neelanjona Neela) and they get married. Very soon, his introverted persona and secluded life change, with tensions starting to build within the marriage.

Audiences will also get to see Intekhab Dinar and A K Azad Shetu, amongst others, playing significant roles in the film.