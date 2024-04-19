TV & Film
Fri Apr 19, 2024 08:15 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 08:30 PM

Mehazabien starrer second film announced on her birthday bash

Photos: Collected

Today marks the birthday of one of the most talented and beloved actresses in the showbiz industry—Mehazabien Chowdhury. To celebrate the special occasion, The OTT platform Chorki has arranged a birthday bash, teasing a significant announcement beforehand.

During the event, it was revealed that Mehazabien is gearing up for her second film "Priyo Maloti", directed by Shankha Dasgupta, acclaimed for his directorial "Guti". The film is a co-production of Adnan Al Rajeev, Frame Per Second, and Chorki. 

Chorki also released a 48-second teaser of "Priyo Maloti" on its social media platform.

mehazabien starrer second film announced on her birthday
A screengrab from the teaser.

The teaser introduces Mehazabien as Maloti, depicting her character amidst a major social crisis, navigating through harrowing circumstances.

The film also features Azad Abul Kalam, and Nader Chowdhury, amongst others.

Earlier on February 21, Mehazabien announced her silver screen debut project "Saba", under the direction of Maksud Hossain, which is expected to release soon. 

 

