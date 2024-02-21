Mehazabien Chowdhury to make her silver screen debut with ‘Saba’

Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury is one of those artistes of the country who has been able to conquer hearts with her versatile performances in a variety of content through television dramas, telefilms, OTT factions, web-films, and even YouTube. However, she is now all set to enthrall her audiences with her first full-length feature film to be released in the theatres soon.

The actress announced the news with the poster of the Maksud Hossain directorial film, "Saba" thereby giving a glimpse into the project. She also added a heartfelt message for her fans and well-wishers, alongside the poster on her official Facebook page.

Her post reads, "Ekushey February is a special day for me. Not only it is International Mother Language Day but I started my acting career in television on this very day – 14 years ago. On this auspicious day, I would thus like to announce another milestone of my acting career."

"Noted filmmaker Maksud Hossain's directorial film, 'Saba' will be my first full-length feature film, and it is also going to be my silver screen debut. We concluded the production of the film in the beginning of 2023 and the film will be released soon," Mehazabien conveyed in her post, mentioning that the film will always hold a special place in her heart.

Additional details and the release date of the film are yet to be announced.