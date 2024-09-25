Neelanjona Neela starrer ‘Rukhsar’ to hit theatres next year

Emerging star Neelanjona Neela made her silver screen debut in 2017 with Badrul Anam Saud's film "Gohin Baluchor". However, she remained absent from cinema for a significant period. After a seven-year hiatus, she returned to the big screen this year, once again under Saud's direction, in "Shyama Kabya".

Neelanjona's acclaimed performance as Shyama has garnered her widespread recognition. Her next role will be as the lead in "Rukhsar", a film directed by Mustafizur Rahman Manik. Like her previous films, "Rukhsar" is also being produced with government support.

Photo: Collected

Manik received a Tk 60 lakh grant for "Rukhsar" in the FY 2022-23. The story and dialogues were written by Asad Zaman. With 60 percent of the filming already complete, Manik plans to release the movie in theatres next year.

Opposite Neelanjona, Abir Chowdhury stars in the film. He made his cinematic debut in 2010 with "Bap Boro Na Shoshur Boro", directed by Shahadat Hossain Liton, and appeared in "Tumi Ashbe Bole" in 2012. After a long break, Abir returned to the big screen in 2022 with "Raagi", marking his comeback after a decade.

Director Manik shared insights about "Rukhsar", saying, "The film follows the sweeping story of the Liberation War, intertwined with the love story of a young woman named Rukhsar. While portraying the Liberation War on screen has been challenging, we have worked hard to depict the era authentically."

"Neelanjona, who plays the title role, has perfectly embodied Rukhsar, and the rest of the cast is delivering exceptional performances. We've completed around 60 percent of the shooting in various locations across Manikganj. Once filming wraps up this year, I plan to release the movie next year," he added.

The producer mentioned that the final portion of filming is scheduled for November. The cast of this government-funded project also includes Rashed Mamun Apu, Munna Khan, Priyontee Urbee, and Maruf Akib, among others.