Roger Waters faces hotel rejections amid antisemitism allegations

Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, has reportedly been turned down while making reservations at hotels in Argentina and Uruguay due to allegations of antisemitism tied to his outspoken pro-Palestinian stance.

Waters, scheduled for performances on November 21-22 in Buenos Aires, faced cancellations citing unavailability, as reported by the Argentine newspaper Pagina 12.

Similarly, hotels in Montevideo, Uruguay, declined accommodations without specifying reasons for their decision, leading Waters to remain in Sao Paulo after a recent performance. Expressing disappointment, Waters mentioned missing a dinner with former Uruguayan President José Mujica due to alleged interference from pro-Israel entities.

Roby Schindler, president of Uruguay's Central Israelite Committee, reportedly urged the Sofitel hotel not to host Waters, accusing him of using his celebrity status to spread falsehoods and animosity toward Israel and Jewish people.

Facing persistent accusations of antisemitism, notably receiving criticism from the US government, Waters vehemently refuted these claims. He attributed such allegations to his advocacy for human rights and outspoken condemnation of the Palestinian plight.

In a recent interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald, Waters criticised Israel's response to the Hamas attack on October 7, alleging Israeli exaggeration in portraying the event, claiming they fabricated narratives about atrocities committed against infants.