Artists Against Genocide to hold concert for Palestine in Dhaka

Bangladeshi musicians are assembling for a charity concert titled "To Gaza from Dhaka" in support of Gaza amid the ongoing crisis there. The platform, Artists Against Genocide will be organising the concert on November 24 at the central ground of Dhaka University.

Musician Ahmed Hasan Sunny, one of the spokespersons of the platform, informed the media today that a mixture of at least 15 bands and musicians will perform in this concert. Meanwhile, Maqsood O' Dhaka, Zohad Reza Chowdhury of Nemesis, Karnival, Masha Islam, rapper Shafayat and Aseer Arman have been confirmed as performers so far. A few more bands and artistes will be finalised in a few days.

The event planners have additionally declared that the musical groups and performers will not receive compensation, as all the concert's earnings will be allocated to benefit the population of Gaza.

Cartoonist Morshed Mishu made a post regarding this concert from his official Facebook account to make everyone alert about not believing information spread by sources other than the platform Artists Against Genocide. It includes Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Morshed Mishu, and art director Ranjan Rabbani as spokespersons.

In addition to the concert, Morshed Mishu will graffiti the message "To Gaza from Dhaka" on the streets of Dhaka next week.