When the guitar weeps for a nation: Bangladeshi musicians unite to aid Gaza

"I don't know how else we can help a nation that is repeatedly being wronged other than through our art," said Ahmed Hasan Sunny, a rising star in the music industry. "We've remained an audience, helpless after seeing bombs dropped on civilians, hospitals and innocent children in Gaza. We decided to do something about it." The young artiste took the challenge to organise a concert in support of Gaza's hand-in-hand with artist Morshed Mishu, who was already planning to make graffiti to speak up for the oppressed people of Gaza.

Thus, "To Gaza from Dhaka – Artists Against Genocide" was born. The concert will take place today at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre. From a seed of hope from the mind of a young singer, the cause has been joined by Maqsood O' Dhaka, Ark, Nemesis, Meghdol, Karnival, Shohojia, Bangla Five, Highway, Hatirpool Sessions, Firoze Jong, Moruvumi, The Moon Flower Project, Shafayat, Black Zang, Masha Islam, Aseer Arman, Muiz Mahfuz and Avishek Bhattacharjee. Prince Mahmud and Latiful Islam Shibli will be distinguished guests during the event.

In an upstanding display of responsibility, none of the artistes will take any remuneration for their performance. "Why should we?" remarked Jon Kabir. "We have to be united in situations like these. This is the time for solidarity, so we, as musicians, must do anything we can. This is not just about the money; in all honesty, it might not be much in the greater context of the losses that the people of Gaza are seeing every day – it is about the message that we are with them and stand by their side."

Graffiti by Morshed Mishu

Even though the concert is for a good cause, it does not stop netizens from being sceptical about how much a musical programme can help a crisis as serious as the humanitarian one in Gaza.

Nemesis frontman Zohad Reza Chowdhury answered some critics with his statement to The Daily Star, "This is a great initiative. I don't know why some people are complaining – we, musicians, will obviously look to contribute with what we do best – our music. Look at 1971's concert for Bangladesh; more than the monetary contribution, it played an integral part in letting the world know about our cause in the Liberation War."

"My upbringing will not allow me to take money for this," said Masha Islam. "It's not easy to fight for something like this alone. I'm glad my peers are showing solidarity. It takes courage and bravery to raise a voice against a politically unstable matter with different minds, religions and morals involved."

Rapper Black Zang commented that no matter how minimal the contribution is, he is proud to be a part of this noble initiative. "Look, a lot of people have donated directly to the cause. As musicians, we are doing what we can – sending a proper message to the world. Even if it can alleviate 0.01 per cent of someone's pain, we'll take it."

Aseer Arman echoed a similar sentiment, "You wouldn't sit still if it were your friend/family member in Palestine who lost their parents. You'd send Tk 500 if it meant your friend could have a single meal – that is how we think."

Through the concert, Funds will be sent to Gaza through NGOs such as Palestine Children's Relief Fund, Red Crescent, or UNRWA USA – the event spokesperson will release all transaction details to maintain transparency.

"This is not just about a certain race or religion; this is about humanity," maintained Sunny. "In this humanitarian crisis, we urge everyone to come forward and contribute in whichever way you can."