A.K. Rahul and Black Zang unleash dynamic new music video ‘Bhangchur’

A K Rahul and Black Zang, two prominent figures in the music scene, have recently released a captivating new music video titled "BHANGCHUR," presented by Live2web Records and powered by Zero Hour. The duo, known for their dynamic collaborations, brings their unique blend of vocals, guitar, and drums to the forefront in this latest offering.

The official music video features an impressive lineup, including A K Rahul, Black Zang, Anik Siddique, and Zahid Parvez. Composed by A K Rahul, Black Zang, and Anik Siddique, with lyrics by Black Zang and additional lyrics by Siam Ibn Alam, "BHANGCHUR" promises to captivate audiences with its raw energy and infectious beats.

Directed by Taufiqur Rahman (Saffir Akib) and assisted by ABS Taha, the music video boasts stunning visuals and seamless editing by Shahriar Hasan.

Notable appearances in the video include Isha Khan Duray, Raiyan DIO Sarwar, Shafat Ahmed Chowdhury amongst others. The enthusiastic audience, comprising fans and supporters, adds to the vibrant atmosphere of the video.