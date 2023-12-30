Music
Music

Black Zang drops new song ‘Jaygamoto’

Black Zang drops ‘Jaygamoto’
Photos: Nirbheek Mullick

Renowned rapper Black Zang has set the music scene ablaze once again with the release of his latest music video, "Jaygamoto", now available on his official YouTube channel. 

The synergy of talents involved in the production, with Tsunami9x at the helm of production and Nasimul Mursalin directing, promises a visual and auditory experience for music enthusiasts. Black Zang, not only the artiste but also the Executive Creative Director, ensures that his vision is translated into every frame of the music video.

This latest release comes on the heels of Black Zang's previous success with the track "Ferrari Folk", produced by MOGZ. The rapper's "Aie Mama Aie" from the album "Uptown Lokolz" became a sensation amongst rap enthusiasts, amassing over 1 million views on YouTube.

"Jaygamoto" is anticipated to be another milestone in Black Zang's career, with fans eagerly awaiting the rapper's unique blend of storytelling and musical innovation. The artist's dedication to pushing the boundaries of the genre is evident in each project he undertakes, and "Jaygamoto" is no exception.

Related topic:
Black Zangrapper Black ZangBlack Zang JaygamotoJaygamoto
