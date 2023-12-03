Music
Nemesis releases new single ‘Ghour’

Photo: Collected

Renowned band Nemesis has recently released a new single "Ghour" from their upcoming album. The impassioned "Ghour" will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms from December 7.

The music video was directed by Cybertron and produced by Cybertron Studios. The song's futuristic theme is evident in both the audio and the atmosphere of the video.

The album to which this single belongs is set for a tentative release in April 2024 and will feature a total of 10 songs.

Nemesis, made up of members Zohad Reza Chowdhury, Raquibun Nabi Ratul, Sultan Rafsan Khan, Ifaz Abrar Reza, Dio Haque and Jeffrey Ovijit Ghosh, has plans to release a few additional singles, each accompanied by a music video, from the album prior to the official album launch.

