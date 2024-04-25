Nemesis and Cryptic Fate set to rock capital at ‘Louder Together’

Two iconic names in Bangladesh's music scene, Nemesis and Cryptic Fate, are gearing up to enthral audiences with an electrifying collaboration on May 11 at the KIB Complex. The concert, titled "Louder Together: Cryptic Fate and Nemesis", promises a fusion of rock and metal, sponsored by Berger.

Organised by music production studio Karkhana, the event has already ignited excitement amongst fans, as the bands prepare to deliver a power-packed performance featuring more than four songs each, ensuring ample stage time for their audiences.

The anticipation for the concert reached new heights when Nemesis teased an on-stage collaboration with Cryptic Fate through a video shared on their official Facebook page on April 21. The video, shot at 'The Engineroom', captures the camaraderie between the band members as they engage in playful banter about their favourite Cryptic Fate songs, building anticipation for the upcoming spectacle.

The current line-up of Nemesis consists of vocalist Zohad Reza Chowdhury, guitarists Sultan Rafsan Khan and Ifaz Abrar Reza, bassist Raquibun Nabi Ratul, and drummers Jeffery Ovijit and Dio Haque.

Nemesis, the illustrious rock band formed in 1999, delivered renowned hits like "Obocheton", "Kolporajjo", "Bir", and "Kobe", amongst other productions, that gained them both love and fame from the music enthusiasts. Fans can anticipate an electrifying showcase of their repertoire, including the ever-popular "Biborno Sroshta".

Another performer, Cryptic Fate, hailed as the pioneer of Bangladeshi heavy metal since its inception in 1993, is set to bring its signature intensity to the stage. The band released its first studio album, "Ends are Forever" in 1995, followed by "Srestho" in 2001, "Danob" in 2006, and "Noy Maash" in 2013. Their performance at "Louder Together" will feature tracks from their acclaimed album "Danob", promising an adrenaline-fueled experience for attendees.

Cryptic Fate's current lineup features guitarists K Sarfaraz Latifullah and Farhan Samad, as well as vocalist and bassist Shakib Chowdhury.